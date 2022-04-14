Massachusetts plans relief on $1.3 billion in unemployment insurance overpayments

Boston.com Today
The Baker administration said on Thursday that it will write off as uncollectable about $475 million in overpaid state and federal insurance benefits, a move that will wipe away repayment bills for 133,000 residents.
The state also announced a “one-click” waiver request system for 154,000 claimants that it said would simplify and accelerate the process of granting waivers on another $782 million in benefit overpayments.
The moves follow a decision earlier this month by the US Labor Department that will allow Massachusetts to waive some federal overpayments. The state said Thursday the federal waiver will cover $349 million in overpaid claims.
