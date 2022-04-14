Local 53-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on I-95 in Newbury Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.

State police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man from Peabody who was killed Wednesday evening in a crash on I-95 in Newbury.

Police said troopers responded to reports of the crash on the southbound interstate near Exit 81 in Newbury around 6:15 p.m. At the scene they found the 53-year-old driver, the sole occupant of the motorcycle, suffering from serious injuries.

Troopers began life-saving efforts, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and police said the investigation into the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.