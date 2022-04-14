Local Cambridge police investigate sexual assault reported near Porter Square shopping center Anyone with information or potential video evidence is being urged to contact police.

Cambridge police are investigating after a 47-year-old reported being physically and sexually assaulted Wednesday morning near the Porter Exchange Shopping Center.

Police said the woman told investigators she was walking down Roseland Street toward Massachusetts Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when she felt someone approach her quickly.

“After attempting to step out of the way, the suspect reportedly reached up her skirt and aggressively felt her buttocks,” police said in a statement. “When she turned around to confront the suspect, he ran away.”

The alleged assault occurred at 1815 Massachusetts Ave.

The woman wasn’t able to provide a description of the suspect, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information or potential evidence to contact the department. Police said the department will provide “enhanced attention” to the area in the meantime.

“If any residents, businesses or people who travel or visit the area have any video or information, particularly around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, please call 617-349-3300,” police said.

Information may be provided anonymously through the department’s tip line at 617-349-3359, through the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app, by text to 847411 (begin your text with “TIP650”), or online at cambridgepolice.org/Tips.