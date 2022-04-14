Scenes from the Boston Blooms Block Party

From South Station to Downtown Crossing, people filled the streets for arts, food, and music at the all-day Boston Blooms Block Party on Wednesday.
The event was the first of a series of summer programming across downtown Boston as part of Mayor Michelle Wu’s downtown revitalization plan.
The Downtown Boston Business Improvement District closed off parts of Downtown Crossing to celebrate spring and welcome life back into the area. Parts of Summer Street and Washington Street were also closed for food, music, and dance, as the city continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below, check out some sights — and sounds — from the block party:
