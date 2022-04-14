Local Scenes from the Boston Blooms Block Party As the warm weather arrives, so does life in the city. In Downtown Crossing, Gina Latham - aka “FlowrBomb” of the Street Theory arts organization - works on a canvas that will later hang in City Hall. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

From South Station to Downtown Crossing, people filled the streets for arts, food, and music at the all-day Boston Blooms Block Party on Wednesday.

The event was the first of a series of summer programming across downtown Boston as part of Mayor Michelle Wu’s downtown revitalization plan.

The Downtown Boston Business Improvement District closed off parts of Downtown Crossing to celebrate spring and welcome life back into the area. Parts of Summer Street and Washington Street were also closed for food, music, and dance, as the city continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, check out some sights — and sounds — from the block party:

Ed Goroza of the BID Brass Band plays the tuba for pedestrians on Summer Street. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A handful of spectators watched dancers Kendall Niblett and Nia Sadler of Urbanity Dance during their performance on Summer Street. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Thank you Boston for a great time at the Boston Blooms Block Party. pic.twitter.com/rHwvgvTEkT — Mayor's Office of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment (@VisitBostonCity) April 13, 2022

Plants, joy, and a mad talented teen trombonist found at #BostonBlooms Block Party during lunchtime today 🎺 🪴 @hellogreenway @DTownBostonBID pic.twitter.com/rxW7hoBubt — tiffany chu (@tchu88) April 14, 2022

1-year-old Legend Veal does his best to squirm away from the gentle grasp of his uncle Royce Veal at lunch time in Dewey Square. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

People crowd Dewey Square to sample food from a few food trucks. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Great turnout at the Boston Blooms Block Party Festival. Downtown is looking great! #blockparty pic.twitter.com/aOsHXZSYUg — Enrique José Pepén (@EnriquePepen) April 13, 2022

So this proves people will come to DTX if you give them good reason to be there! Had a blast experiencing a packed downtown and catching up with people I hadn’t seen in ages 💗✨ Nicely done, @CityOfBoston #BostonBlooms 🌷 pic.twitter.com/zVdCNSnJtZ — ashli molina (@MolinaAshli) April 13, 2022

Mayor Michelle Wu listens to Marcus Campbell of CusCampbell as he performs in Dewey Square. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Marcus Campbell of CusCampbell plays the trombone in Dewey Square. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Electric slide in Downtown, Boston. That’s a first for me pic.twitter.com/SNU5gS5IWz — Marv (@heymarvg) April 13, 2022

Strangers enjoying a spontaneous street dance to the music of a DJ. Keith Andrews and Helena Ruffen try out their moves. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Amir James, 2, takes advantage of a car-free environment to romp in Summer Street. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff

What a day! Thank you to all that came out to enjoy the thrilling Boston Blooms block party that delighted #DowntownBoston 💐it was a fantastic party to continue welcoming the public back to our neighborhood and we are so thankful for our community partners #BostonBlooms pic.twitter.com/3WejUARByc — Downtown Boston BID (@DTownBostonBID) April 14, 2022