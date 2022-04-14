Local

Scenes from the Boston Blooms Block Party

As the warm weather arrives, so does life in the city.

In Downtown Crossing, Gina Latham - aka “FlowrBomb” of the Street Theory arts organization - works on a canvas that will later hang in City Hall. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Heather Alterisio

From South Station to Downtown Crossing, people filled the streets for arts, food, and music at the all-day Boston Blooms Block Party on Wednesday.

The event was the first of a series of summer programming across downtown Boston as part of Mayor Michelle Wu’s downtown revitalization plan.

The Downtown Boston Business Improvement District closed off parts of Downtown Crossing to celebrate spring and welcome life back into the area. Parts of Summer Street and Washington Street were also closed for food, music, and dance, as the city continues to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, check out some sights — and sounds — from the block party:

Ed Goroza of the BID Brass Band plays the tuba for pedestrians on Summer Street. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A handful of spectators watched dancers Kendall Niblett and Nia Sadler of Urbanity Dance during their performance on Summer Street. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff
1-year-old Legend Veal does his best to squirm away from the gentle grasp of his uncle Royce Veal at lunch time in Dewey Square. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff
People crowd Dewey Square to sample food from a few food trucks. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Mayor Michelle Wu listens to Marcus Campbell of CusCampbell as he performs in Dewey Square. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Marcus Campbell of CusCampbell plays the trombone in Dewey Square. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Strangers enjoying a spontaneous street dance to the music of a DJ. Keith Andrews and Helena Ruffen try out their moves. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Amir James, 2, takes advantage of a car-free environment to romp in Summer Street. – Lane Turner/Globe Staff