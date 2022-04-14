Local Seven students charged in alleged assaults on former Woburn football player "We don’t know why it took six months for the [Middlesex] district attorney and Woburn Police Department to come up with charges." Alleged victim Johnathan Coucelos (center), with his family. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





Five football players at Woburn Memorial High School have been charged with assaulting a freshman teammate in a locker room last September, amid a wave of troubling incidents in Massachusetts high school athletics, according to the alleged victim’s attorney.

Two other Woburn students were charged with assaulting the freshman, Johnathan Coucelos, in separate incidents — one in a school bathroom in October, the other in a Spanish classroom in November. One of those alleged assailants had recently left the football team.

A clerk magistrate in Lowell Juvenile Court issued delinquency complaints of assault and battery against all seven suspects, said Peter Hahn, attorney for Coucelos, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attacks. One of the football players faces an additional count of indecent assault and battery for allegedly touching Coucelos’ genitals in the locker room incident.

