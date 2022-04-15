Local New Hampshire police search for man accused of groping employee at frozen yogurt shop Anyone with information is being urged to contact police. Concord Police Department

A police department in New Hampshire is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been accused of sexually assaulting a female employee at a frozen yogurt shop.

Concord police said that on March 31 around 6:10 p.m. officers began investigating when it was reported that a man groped the employee at Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt on North Main Street.

“The male was described as white, in his early 20s, standing 6’ tall with a mustache, brown hair, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt,” the department said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100, through the website concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting “TIP234” with your message to CRIMES (274637).