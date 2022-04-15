Local Feds indict 19 alleged members of Dorchester gang The 39-count indictment includes racketeering conspiracy and gun and drug trafficking charges.

Federal agents on Friday indicted 19 alleged members of a violent Dorchester gang on charges that include racketeering conspiracy (RICO), gun and drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms, and more.

The suspects allegedly operated in the Cameron Street gang, which federal investigators describe as a violent criminal enterprise responsible for crimes such as murder, assault, robbery, carjacking, home invasion, as well as drug and gun trafficking.

Fifteen of the 19 indicted alleged gang members were arrested Friday morning, investigators said.

While based in Dorchester, the gang’s crimes have spread to nearby communities including Cambridge, Somerville, Quincy, Everett, Randolph, Brockton, and Taunton.

Advertisement:

Officials say Cameron Street gang members have, for years, wreaked havoc on those Boston-area communities whose residents “deserve to live, work and thrive free of fear and trauma.”

The gang members allegedly inflicted their crimes on rival gangs and witnesses, and celebrated their crimes in social media posts meant to promote their gang. In addition to assault and murder, investigators claim, the gang also trafficked drugs like cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana.

“With these charges, and today’s arrests, our aim is to bring peace and safety back to these neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a statement on Friday’s arrests and indictment. “This is yet another example of the strong partnerships between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and our ongoing shared dedication to root out violence while taking illegal guns off of our streets. My office will spare no resource to ensure the safety of all Massachusetts residents, hold violent offenders accountable, and take back and restore our communities.”

The RICO conspiracy charge comes with a sentence of up to 20 years, as does the charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs. The former provides a fine of up to $25,000, and the latter a fine of $1 million.