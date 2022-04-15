Local Stray bullet enters Brockton apartment, lodges in juice box "It could've been me, it could've been my babies, we could've died."

Though the stray bullet that struck her family’s apartment in March didn’t hit anyone, a Brockton mother is raising her concerns about the potential for more violence.

Sandra Correia, who has 2- and 4-year-old boys, woke up on March 26 to find bullet holes in her apartment on Main Street and Tremont Street from one bullet, according to NBC10 Boston. The round pierced a bedroom window, dry wall, and a refrigerator door before stopping in a juice carton.

“It could’ve been me, it could’ve been my babies, we could’ve died,” Correia told NBC10 Boston in Spanish.

The Brockton Police Department told Boston.com officers responded to the area on March 26 a little after 2:00 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

“Investigators recovered several shell casings near the car wash and at Main and Tremont Streets,” the statement said. “Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and continue to seek witnesses and other leads as the matter remains under investigation.”

Correia told NBC10 she feels unsafe in her apartment and fears violence will only increase as the weather warms.

“I fear the same thing will happen again, because tonight is another party night. There’s always many people there,” the 41-year-old told NBC10.

Brockton police said the department has stepped up patrols in the area. Anyone with information about the shooting can call 508-941-0234.