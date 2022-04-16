Local Transit police search for man accused of attempted knife assault An unidentified man allegedly attempted to assault another man with a knife for speaking too loudly, according to officials. MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to assault a man with a knife at Back Bay station, according to police. Courtesy/Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to assault a man with a knife at Back Bay station, according to police on Friday.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 25, at around 7:30 p.m. An unidentified man allegedly attempted to assault another man with a knife for speaking too loudly, according to officials.

The male victim then reportedly got in an Orange Line car to escape the man, police said.

Wanted for Identification re: Assault by Knife Investigation #MBTA Back Bay Station. https://t.co/YCc23t2zdh pic.twitter.com/LtLMxmvXv7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 15, 2022

Transit police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, or has information, to call 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.