Transit police search for man accused of attempted knife assault

MBTA Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to assault a man with a knife at Back Bay station, according to police on Friday.
The incident occurred on Friday, March 25, at around 7:30 p.m. An unidentified man allegedly attempted to assault another man with a knife for speaking too loudly, according to officials.
The male victim then reportedly got in an Orange Line car to escape the man, police said.
Transit police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, or has information, to call 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
