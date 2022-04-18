3 arrested in connection with overdose death in NH

Boston.com Today
CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a woman in January in Conway, New Hampshire.
The woman, Ashlie Hersom, 34, of Conway, died of acute fentanyl intoxication, Conway police said in a news release.
A 2 1/2-month-long investigation resulted in arrest warrants for three people from Conway, Concord, and Bartlett.
All three have been charged with felony sale of a controlled drug, death resulting. One person also was charged with possession of a controlled drug, and another also was charged with falsifying physical evidence.
One was arrested April 4 in Conway and the others were arrested April 9 and April 12 in Maine. It wasn’t immediately known if all three had lawyers.
