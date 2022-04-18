Local Boston Marathon by the numbers Here are fastest finish times, 5K times, and more statistics about the 126th Boston Marathon. A sea of runners after crossing the finish line of the 126th Boston Marathon. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

With the 126th Boston Marathon in the history books, here’s a by-the-numbers look at the famous race.

This year’s marathon had 28,604 participants from 120 countries and all 50 states, according to a statement from the Boston Athletic Association. The race returned to its original mid-April date with winning times of 02:06:51 and 02:21:01 from the men’s and women’s divisions respectively.

Marathon times

The top men’s slot was taken by Evans Chebet of Kenya with a time of 02:06:51, quickly followed by Lawrence Cherono of Kenya at 02:07:21 and Benson Kipruto of Kenya at 02:07:27.

In the women’s division, the top slot was won by Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya with a time of 02:21:01. Her win resulted from one of the “most gripping duels down Boylston Street in race history” according to a statement from the BAA. Just four seconds behind her was Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia with a time of 02:21:05. Following 20 seconds behind was Mary Ngugi of Kenya with a time of 02:21:32.

“I can say that this was a difficult race for me. I came to realize, Boston is Boston. It’s a tough course,” said Jepchirchir.

Wheelchair T53/T54 marathon times

The men’s wheelchair division’s top performer was Daniel Romanchuk of the United States with a time of 1:26:58. In the women’s division the top time was by Manuela Schär of Switzerland in with a time of 1:41:08

Second and third place in the men’s division were taken by Aaron Pike of the United States with a time of 01:32:49 followed by Johnboy Smith of the United Kingdom with a time of 01:32:55.

In the women’s division the second and third place fastest times were from Susannah Scaroni of the United States with a time of 01:46:20 and Madison De Rozario of Australia with a time of 01:52:48.

Handcycles marathon times

In the women’s division the top times came from three athletes from the United States. Wendy Larsen came first with a time of 01:35:10. Devann Murphy’s time came shortly after at 01:48:23 followed by Dianne Leigh Sumner in 02:03:43.

In the handcycles men’s division the top three times were from the United States as well.Alfredo Delossantos holds the top spot with a time of 01:08:40, followed by Dustin Baker in 01:15:52, and Steve Chapman in 01:21:33.

Duo team times

The duo division consists of teams wherein one member has permanent physical impairment in a customized racing wheelchair and the other is pushing them while running.

Christopher Nasser alongside Bentley-Grace Hicks came on out on top with a time of 02:52:43. Following the pair was Sean Mcquaid with Cormac Evans with a time of 03:06:47. Emmanuel Gomez with Hannah Gosey came in third in 03:18:02.

Fastest 5K times

For the fastest 5K, or 3.1 miles, times in the men’s division, Cj Albertson of the United States came out on top in 00:14:55. Bethwell Yegon of Kenya ended with the same time of 00:14:55 according to the BAA website, but was listed as the second fastest time. Following Yegon was Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia with a time of 00:14:56.

In the women’s division the top slot went to Desiree Linden of the United States with a time of 00:17:41 followed by Dakotah Lindwurm of the United States listed also at 00:17:41 and Malindi Elmore also listed at 00:17:41.

Where runners are from

21,351 of the 28,604 competitors were from the United States, with 4,157 hailing from Massachusetts.

Three for three

The marathon also saw three Boston mayors — past and present — taking a selfie.

All smiles on Boylston! Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, former acting Mayor Kim Janey and former Mayor Marty Walsh were spotted taking a selfie at the finish line of the 126th #BostonMarathon. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/mjRM4sDIQL — GBH News (@GBHNews) April 18, 2022