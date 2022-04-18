Local Three firefighters injured in Brookline blaze The fire originated in the basement and pushed heavy smoke throughout the building.





Three firefighters were injured while responding to a fire at a commercial building in Brookline on Sunday, officials said.

The fire was reported in a six-unit commercial building at 317 Washington St., a spokesperson for the Brookline Fire Department said. The fire originated in the basement and pushed heavy smoke throughout the building, the department said.

No civilians were injured. Information about the extent of the firefighters’ injuries was not available Sunday night.

This story originally appeared at BostonGlobe.com.