Local Thousands were given licenses without road tests in Brockton. Most of them failed when they finally had to take one. Hundreds of the 2,100 drivers failed to pass, or had licenses suspended for failing to schedule a test. Exterior photo of the Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles where an internal investigation by MassDOT and the RMV determined that starting in April of 2018, approximately 2,100 customers were given road test passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center without taking the road test. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Registry of Motor Vehicles in Massachusetts says that 693 people that were wrongly issued driver’s licenses as part of a scandal at the Brockton branch have since failed the required road test.

An additional 838 who, despite receiving notification of the special road test requirement, have failed to take the test and have since had their licenses suspended.

In February, two road test examiners and two service center employees at the Brockton RMV Service Center were fired after it was discovered that 2,100 drivers had been issued driver’s licenses without taking a road test.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation previously said that some “suspicious activity” surrounding some 2020 road tests led to the probe.

All drivers who were affected by the scandal were contacted and given 10 days to take a road test.

As a result of this internal investigation, the RMV conducted 1,074 road tests between Feb. 14 and Feb. 25, the department told Boston.com.

During that period, affected customers were able to call a dedicated phone line and schedule their road test, the RMV reported.

Of the people who completed their road tests, 381 customers passed the exam, while 693 failed, the department said.

The RMV noted that the number of special road tests administered Feb. 14-25 does not include:

The 60 customers who opted to surrender their license in exchange for a learner’s permit and/or Massachusetts identification card. Upon receiving notification of the special road test requirement, these customers either said that they did not intend to take the test, or they needed extra time due to extenuating circumstances.

The 75 customers who were required to take a motorcycle road test, but have had their motorcycle endorsement removed from their license pending a road test. Some of these customers came to an agreement with the RMV to wait for better weather and road conditions before taking the test.

The 838 who failed to take the test and have since had their licenses suspended.

The RMV reported that as of April 5, an additional 93 people have passed a Class D road test to operate a motor vehicle, and one driver has taken and passed the Class M road test to operate a motorcycle.