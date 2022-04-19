Local Lawmakers take up budget that returns $850 to most Mainers The initial House vote was 119-16 Tuesday, providing margin large enough for the budget to go into effect immediately upon the governor's signature. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills proposed returning more than half of a $1.2 million surplus to residents. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg





AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature on Tuesday began voting on a supplemental budget that would send $850 checks to more than 850,000 residents.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills proposed returning more than half of a $1.2 million surplus to residents, and the appropriations committee unanimously adopted a bipartisan spending proposal with some changes.

The initial House vote was 119-16 Tuesday, providing margin large enough for the budget to go into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature. More votes were required before the legislative session ends Wednesday.

In addition to paybacks to Maine residents, the budget includes $20 million to fund two years of free community college for eligible graduating high school students between 2020 and 2023.

The budget includes $60 million to address contamination from so-called forever chemicals in the PFAS class.

It would also provide property tax relief for older Mainers and lower income tenants and homeowners, and would raises income tax exemptions for retiree pensions. It also includes assistance to child care workers.