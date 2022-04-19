Local With the mask order dropped, here’s how local transit agencies are responding “While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together." Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, file

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate on all forms of public transportation Monday, agencies in Massachusetts, and elsewhere, have been scrambling to adjust.

Since then, there have been a mix of responses from transit agencies.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” the Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Here’s a look at how various local agencies and services have responded to the maneuver:

MBTA

The MBTA has not rescinded its mask order, according to a statement on Twitter.

“The MBTA is continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will review the court order,” the statement said. “We are also reaching out to our federal partners to get further guidance.”

The T also reminded riders that it continues to refresh the air every 60 seconds in its buses and trains for safety purposes. The “Ride Safer” portion of its website also says masks are still required, including for those that are fully vaccinated.

We keep you moving and the air flowing on all our buses and trains. Every 60 seconds, air is recycled and refreshed so you can #RideSafer. This is just one of the many ways we're protecting public health on public transit.



Amtrak

Amtrak said masks are not required any longer for passengers or employees.

“While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while onboard trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19,” the agency said. “Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

Uber

For Uber, riders are no longer required to wear a mask, and can also ride in the front seat, the company said in a statement. This only applies to to U.S. riders.

“While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies,” the company said. “Let’s move forward, safely together.”

You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to. While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together.



Lyft

Masks are now optional for Lyft riders, according to a statement.

“We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so,” the company said in a statement. “As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don’t wish to take.”