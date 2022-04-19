Local Police seek public’s help to find missing 16-year-old girl from Marlborough She is reportedly traveling with Harrison Ryan, a 20-year-old man.

Marlborough police has released an alert to the public regarding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Lillian Campbell is in the company of Harrison Ryan, a 20-year-old man.

The pair traveled out of state and are believed to have possibly been in the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area on the evening of Friday, April 15, according to police.

They are reportedly traveling in a gray 2012 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts license plate 8SX 523.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212.