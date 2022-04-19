Local Few answers yet in Red Line train death “It is still very early in the investigation and the entire investigation can take about 12 -24 months to complete." The operator of an inbound Red Line train watches activity on the platform before departing the Broadway station on Tuesday.

Very little information has been released in the death of Robinson Lalin, the man who was fatally dragged after his arm became stuck in a Red Line train door earlier this month.

Investigators say Lalin was getting off the train when the incident occurred, according to The Boston Herald.

Other than that, a preliminary report may be released within the next couple of weeks or so, said Keith Holloway, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, in an email.

“No conclusions have been made at this point,” he said. “It is still very early in the investigation and the entire investigation can take about 12 -24 months to complete.”

Few questions have been answered, including whether the operator, who currently isn’t operating trains, was at fault, or if the door of the train, said to be decades old, malfunctioned.

The incident happened back on April 10. Lalin, 39, was apparently exiting the train at the Broadway T station when he became caught in the door around 12:30 a.m.

“He ended up being dragged to the end of the platform where his arm was detached and his body smashed against the wall,” Kelvin Lalin, Robinson’s nephew, said in an interview on WCVB shortly after the incident.

Lalin’s family is raising money to offset costs for his funeral. As of early Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe had taken in nearly $8,300 with a goal of $30,000.

The recent incident wasn’t the first time someone became caught in an MBTA train door. A report from The Boston Globe said it has happened multiple times since the 1990s.

Just one of the five incidents documented by the newspaper was fatal. This involved a 14-year-old who was reportedly run over by a Red Line train when his clothes got stuck in the train door. The MBTA said he was attempting a thrill-seeking stunt, and the agency was not found responsible for his death.