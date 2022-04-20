Local 2 Mass. residents drown while kayaking in Vermont lake Authorities said there were “significant waves, ice, and slush” at the time of the incident.

Authorities have identified two Massachusetts residents who drowned Tuesday while kayaking in a Vermont lake during bad weather.

Vermont State Police said the bodies of Aiden Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, were recovered Tuesday evening by police scuba divers. The men were found about 100 yards from the shore of Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vermont.

Police said troopers were notified of the drowning around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when a witness reported seeing the two men on the lake in a single kayak, which overturned. The witness told police the two Massachusetts residents began trying to swim back to shore, but they went under the water and did not resurface.

“The weather at the time of the incident was cold with increasing rain and strong winds,” police said in a statement. “The lake became choppy with significant waves, ice, and slush.”

Police said the initial investigation indicates the two men set out on the lake from a “protected cove” where the conditions on the open water were not clear. Police said the conditions only worsened while the men were on the water.

The state’s chief medical examiner will conduct autopsies to confirm the cause of their deaths, police said.