4 injured after elderly driver crashes into Revere Dunkin’

An elderly driver collided with another vehicle and drove into a Dunkin’ in Revere, according to police.
The elderly person, the other driver, and two people who were inside the building were taken to local hospitals according to an email from Lt. Sean P Randall of the Revere Police.
The crash is still under investigation and the current condition of the people involved is unknown.
