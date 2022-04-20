Local 4 injured after elderly driver crashes into Revere Dunkin’ Two drivers and two people inside the Dunkin' were taken to local hospitals.

An elderly driver collided with another vehicle and drove into a Dunkin’ in Revere, according to police.

The elderly person, the other driver, and two people who were inside the building were taken to local hospitals according to an email from Lt. Sean P Randall of the Revere Police.

The crash is still under investigation and the current condition of the people involved is unknown.