Local Lawrence man, 26, killed in Monday morning rollover crash Raul Arias succumbed to serious injuries at the scene.

A Lawrence man died following a rollover crash Monday morning on Route 213 in Methuen, according to State Police.

Troopers assigned to State Police-Andover responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the westbound side prior to Route 93 at approximately 5:40 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found the driver, Raul Arias, 26, suffering from serious injuries. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved, officials said.

Arias died from his injuries at the scene, they said.

A preliminary investigation found that Arias, driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty, “came in contact with the guardrail to the left side of the roadway before rolling over,” police said.

State Police added that lane closures on Route 213 were in place until about 7:45 a.m.

Members of Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police, with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section, are investigating the crash, police said.

State police were assisted on scene by Methuen Police, Methuen Fire & EMS, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and MassDOT.