Local Search for missing NY woman whose car was found in western Mass. continues Meghan Marohn's car was found in Lee, Massachusetts, on March 27.

The search for 42-year-old teacher Meghan Marohn, of Delmar, New York, is ongoing in western Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.

Meghan Marohn – Massachusetts State Police

The search for Marohn began March 27 when her black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in Lee, Massachusetts, police said.

Police said that despite intensive searches of Longcope Park and other areas of interest in Lee by state troopers, local police officers and firefighters, and a civilian search and rescue team, Marohn has not been found.

Marohn is described as being 5’6″, 120 lbs., with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Marohn or has information about her whereabouts can call State Police detectives at 413-499-1112, or Lee Police at 413-243-5530.