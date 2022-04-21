Local Fire erupts from Nahant home on Wharf Street Nahant emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find flames coming from the roof of the building.

The Nahant Fire Department, alongside other emergency personnel, managed to quell a fire on Wharf Street.

Nahant Police first responded to a fire at 79 Wharf St. around 8:03 p.m. on Thursday, according to a statement from the Nahant Fire Department.

When officers arrived there was fire coming out of the roof of the family home. However, there seemed to be no one home and family pets were taken outside.

A working fire, or fire that will need extra effort to put out, response was requested, according to the statement. Thus, Lynn Fire Department and Swampscott Fire Department personnel also arrived on the scene.

While there was fire, water, and smoke damage to the home, there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.