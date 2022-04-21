Local A Methuen business owner did a good deed for a customer — who’s now splitting his $1 million lottery winnings with him Eric Cochrane is sharing his prize with John Galvin after he came through for Cochrane's son. Eric Cochrane, right, with John Galvin on left. Massachusetts State Lottery

One good deed from a guitar store owner has turned into a big win.

Eric Cochrane recently won the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. He decided to split the winnings with John Galvin, owner of The Guitar Garage in Methuen.

According to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery, Cochrane made up his mind to share the winnings before he even knew he had them.

Cochrane had taken his son’s guitar in for a repair at The Guitar Garage, but Galvin didn’t charge him for the fix because he’d heard Cochrane’s son was having a health issue earlier in the week.

“Cochrane insisted that Galvin accept at least $40,” the state lottery said in a statement. “When Galvin refused, Cochrane decided that he would purchase two $20 instant tickets and told his friend, ‘If I win $1 million, we are splitting it.’”

Just an hour later, the pair was on the way to lottery headquarters to claim the prize.

When Cochrane collected his winnings, he received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The store that sold the winning ticket, Howe Street Superette on Howe Street in Methuen, will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.