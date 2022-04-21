Local Police seek public’s help in finding missing N.H. couple Stephen and Djeswende “Wende” Reid, 67 and 66, were last seen Sunday.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a couple in their 60s who have been reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the Concord, New Hampshire, police.

Family members say Stephen and Djeswende “Wende” Reid, ages 67 and 66, didn’t arrive for a planned event on Wednesday, according to officials.

The couple was last seen by family members on Sunday, according to police. Their last phone calls with friends and family were on Monday, according to officials. This is out of character for them, police said in the Facebook post.

Both of their cars were found parked in their usual spots, according to the post. Officials said that the couple has no history of medical issues or domestic violence. Police said they don’t believe the couple owns guns, according to the post.

The two, however, are known to take walks along the trails near their home in Concord, according to officials.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning the Reids contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or their anonymous line at 603-226-3100.