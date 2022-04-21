Report: 70-year-old Asian American woman punched in face while walking in Chinatown

Newsletter Signup
A 70-year-old Asian American woman is speaking out about being punched in the face as she walked in Boston’s Chinatown earlier this month.
The woman, a Somerville resident, told NECN she was in the neighborhood on April 2, walking on Harrison Avenue after visiting a bakery, when a stranger punched her, leaving her with a black eye.
“He just walked up and punched,” the woman, whose name was not released, told the station.
She described the suspect in her assault as a 5-foot-11, middle-aged white man, according to NECN.
“My initial reaction was run away from him as soon as possible because I don’t want to have a second punch,” she said.
According to the station, Boston police detectives and the department’s Civil Rights Unit are investigating. The department is also reportedly assigning more Chinese-speaking officers to the area in response to the recent uptick in violent incidents.
The Somerville woman said it was important for her to file a police report.
“If you never report it, then how do they know? They’ll never know,” she said.
If the suspect in her assault is ever located, the 70-year-old told NECN she doesn’t want him to go to jail.
“If I see him, I will forgive him,” she said. “I will pray for him.”
