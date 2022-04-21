Local Woman shot in daylight attack in Chelsea; expected to survive The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of a “serious chest wound.”





A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot in her car in Chelsea Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation at 1:08 p.m. for five rounds fired in the area of 87 Washington Ave., according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes.

Police then received a report that a female victim in her 60s had been shot in that area while she was sitting in her vehicle. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of a “serious chest wound,” Kyes said.







Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.