Local Chelsea police officer struck by vehicle; driver possibly connected to shooting The vehicle fled over the Chelsea Street Bridge into East Boston, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter at around 5:45 p.m.





A Chelsea police officer was struck Friday during a traffic stop by a vehicle driven by a person who may be linked to a shooting that injured a woman the day before, Police Chief Brian Kyes said.

The vehicle fled over the Chelsea Street Bridge into East Boston, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said on Twitter at around 5:45 p.m.

The driver is believed to be connected to a shooting that happened Thursday in Chelsea that seriously injured a 68-year-old woman with a stray bullet.

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.