Dorchester shooting was attempted murder-suicide involving husband and wife, Suffolk DA says

It was quiet Friday evening outside the Lawrence Street home in Dorchester where police believe a man shot his wife and then himself shortly after midnight.





A man was killed and a woman was wounded during an attempted murder-suicide early Friday in Dorchester, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

The couple were married, prosecutors said. No other details of their relationship were immediately available Friday.

According to Hayden’s office, the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

