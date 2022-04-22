Local Outgoing BPDA Director Brian Golden to receive $200,000 payout The agreement is part of a “wish to amicably facilitate” his resignation. Outgoing BPDA director Brian Golden, seen here in 2016.





Brian Golden, the outgoing director of the Boston Planning and Development Agency, will depart City Hall early next month with a separation package valued at roughly $200,000.

Golden this month signed a letter of resignation effective May 1, after eight years at the helm of the BPDA. On Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced James Arthur Jemison II, a senior official with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, as the city’s new Planning Chief and will ask the BPDA board to name him as director at the board’s May 12 meeting.

Golden’s separation package includes a payout of $111,132.29, or the value of six months of compensation, as well as $50,165.85 in accrued vacation time and $34,414 in unused sick leave. The agreement also includes a cash payment equal to 16 months of the city’s share of Golden’s health insurance premiums. That amount was not disclosed, though the average annual family health insurance premium in Massachusetts cost $21,424 in 2019, according to state data. By comparison, outgoing Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius will receive more than $300,000 in severance when she departs in June.

