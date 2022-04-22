Local Police investigate shooting deaths of New Hampshire couple Their bodies were discovered Thursday evening in the area of Broken Ground Trails, police said. Djeswende and Stephen Reid





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found in a wooded area in Concord, authorities said Friday.

Autopsies determined that Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of deaths was homicide, the attorney general and Concord police chief said in a statement.

The Reids left their home in an apartment complex Monday afternoon and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails, officials said. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

Advertisement:

Their bodies were discovered Thursday evening in the area of Broken Ground Trails, police said.

Anyone who saw them Monday or knows anything about their disappearance is asked to contact the Concord Police Department. Police are also asking anyone in the area who has a video surveillance system to review the footage.

The Concord Police Department can be reached at 603-225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637). Crimeline awards cash to anyone whose information directly leads to information concerning the Reids murders. All tips remain anonymous.