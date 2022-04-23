Local Driver cited for allegedly injuring couple on tandem bike with car door The driver, who remained at the scene, was cited for the dooring, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.





A driver was cited for allegedly opening a car door into the path of a woman and a man riding a tandem bicycle and injuring them both in Cambridge Saturday afternoon, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The driver, who remained at the scene, was cited for the dooring, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.

Police responded to Rogers and Third streets for a crash involving two bicyclists and a driver of a motor vehicle around 1 p.m, according to Warnick.

