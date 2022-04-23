Local Driver dies following SUV, pickup truck collision in Pembroke The 54-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on Route 3 in Pembroke.





PEMBROKE, Mass. (AP) — A driver was ejected from her vehicle and died following a collision on a highway in Massachusetts, state police said Saturday.

The 54-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on Route 3 in Pembroke. The vehicle came into contact with a pickup truck that was heading in the same direction in a sideswipe collision, police said.

The SUV rolled over and the driver was ejected and died at the scene, police said.

The other driver wasn’t hurt.

Police are investigating.