Driver dies following SUV, pickup truck collision in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Mass. (AP) — A driver was ejected from her vehicle and died following a collision on a highway in Massachusetts, state police said Saturday.
The 54-year-old woman was driving an SUV south on Route 3 in Pembroke. The vehicle came into contact with a pickup truck that was heading in the same direction in a sideswipe collision, police said.
The SUV rolled over and the driver was ejected and died at the scene, police said.
The other driver wasn’t hurt.
Police are investigating.
