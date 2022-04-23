Local John DiStaso, ‘dean’ of NH political reporters, dies at 68 DiStaso, who spent the last seven years as a political reporter for WMUR-TV, was known for doggedly pursuing stories and asking tough questions on the campaign trail.





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — John DiStaso, a veteran political reporter in New Hampshire who covered 11 first-in-the-nation presidential primaries, interviewing countless candidates and providing analysis on campaigns and elections, died Thursday after suffering a prolonged illness. He was 68.

DiStaso, who spent the last seven years as a political reporter for WMUR-TV, was known for doggedly pursuing stories and asking tough questions on the campaign trail. He was nicknamed the “dean” of the New Hampshire political press corps. The station announced his death Friday.

For many years, he was the senior political reporter at the New Hampshire Union Leader, where his longtime column broke news on campaigns, in addition to public policy issues. At WMUR, he continued to write a “New Hampshire Primary Source” column.

Advertisement:

John DiStaso, 68, interviewed four sitting presidents and countless candidates of both political parties. He covered 11 #fitn primaries & was planning to cover a 12th. He was well-respected and loved here at WMUR and he will be greatly missed. https://t.co/UjQ8zyxODR #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/q5oKPZOQgm — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) April 22, 2022

He was a panel journalist in several nationally televised presidential primary debates and in many “Granite State Debates” aired on WMUR.

“He was ferociously devoted to his work and we are all better for it,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I can’t imagine there is a New Hampshire primary candidate who ever made it out of the state without being grilled by John. He had Granite Staters’ trust, as he worked diligently to bring the most coveted and important news into their living rooms.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted, “No one will ever replace John DiStaso, the top political reporter who always got the scoop.”

DiStaso, a native of Paterson, New Jersey, graduated from Villanova University in 1975. He received his master’s degree from William Paterson University in 1979.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, and sons, Dante and Nicholas.