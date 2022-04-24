Local 61-year-old Dudley motorcyclist fatally struck by car leaving a driveway The motorcyclist collided with a white 2010 Mercury sedan driven by a 17-year-old. The teenager suffered minor injuries.

A motorcyclist, 61, died Saturday after colliding with a car leaving a driveway in Dudley.

Police were called to the area of 194 Southbridge Road (Route 131) at 3:45 p.m. in response to a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was heading west on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he collided with a white 2010 Mercury sedan driven by a 17-year-old pulling out of their driveway, according to a statement from the Dudley Police on Facebook.

Neither the man nor the teenager’s names were released. They were both taken to an area hospital. The man suffered serious injuries while the teenager suffered minor ones. The man later died according to the statement.

Advertisement:

The crash remains under investigation by the Dudley Police Department and the Worcester district attorney’s office.