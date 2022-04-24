61-year-old Dudley motorcyclist fatally struck by car leaving a driveway

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A motorcyclist, 61, died Saturday after colliding with a car leaving a driveway in Dudley.
Police were called to the area of 194 Southbridge Road (Route 131) at 3:45 p.m. in response to a collision between a car and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was heading west on a 2005 Harley Davidson when he collided with a white 2010 Mercury sedan driven by a 17-year-old pulling out of their driveway, according to a statement from the Dudley Police on Facebook.
Neither the man nor the teenager’s names were released. They were both taken to an area hospital. The man suffered serious injuries while the teenager suffered minor ones. The man later died according to the statement.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dudley Police Department and the Worcester district attorney’s office.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.