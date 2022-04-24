Prudential Center Barnes & Noble to close permanently

Newsletter Signup
Barnes & Noble in the Prudential Center is closing its doors after owners were unable to “reach an agreement” with their landlord.
The location will close June 19, the store announced via Facebook. Customers were urged to visit locations in Hingham and Peabody.
“We were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord to keep this location open. We have truly enjoyed serving our customers & our community for the past 20 years!” the store wrote in the Facebook post.
