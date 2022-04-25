500+-person college party near Bridgewater State results in arrests

Newsletter Signup
A 500-person house party drew police Saturday afternoon, and resulted in the arrest of the tenants of the home where it was being held in Bridgewater.
The home on Summer Street is near Bridgewater State University. A photo of the party shows crowds of college students gathered around the property.
“They were using the bathroom in our yard,” Kevin Tran, a child who was playing with his siblings across the street from where the party took place, told Boston 25. “One of them did not have a shirt on.”
People were reportedly on the roof of the property. Trash was strewn around the area.
“It’s a lot of people everywhere, a lot of noise,” resident Linda Reis said, according to the news station. “And then you can hear them arguing over there after things get escalated, on the roof, which is a danger.”
The nature of the charges being filed against the residents was not available as of publication time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
