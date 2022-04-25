Local 500+-person college party near Bridgewater State results in arrests “They were using the bathroom in our yard."

A 500-person house party drew police Saturday afternoon, and resulted in the arrest of the tenants of the home where it was being held in Bridgewater.

The home on Summer Street is near Bridgewater State University. A photo of the party shows crowds of college students gathered around the property.

4/23/22 3:45pm Report of disturbance with large house party on Summer Street. 500+ guests dispersed. Renters placed under arrest. — Bridgewater Police (Massachusetts) (@BwtrPolice) April 23, 2022

A neighbor sent me this picture of the huge party busted by @BwtrPolice this weekend. Police say there were more than 500 people there and they arrested the people renting the house. More on @boston25 at 10pm pic.twitter.com/3lFDJkXBvz — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) April 25, 2022

“They were using the bathroom in our yard,” Kevin Tran, a child who was playing with his siblings across the street from where the party took place, told Boston 25. “One of them did not have a shirt on.”

People were reportedly on the roof of the property. Trash was strewn around the area.

Advertisement:

“It’s a lot of people everywhere, a lot of noise,” resident Linda Reis said, according to the news station. “And then you can hear them arguing over there after things get escalated, on the roof, which is a danger.”

The nature of the charges being filed against the residents was not available as of publication time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.