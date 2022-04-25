Local Copley Square exit off I-90 to be closed until Memorial Day weekend The exit to Huntington Avenue will remain open.

The Copley Square exit off I-90 eastbound in Boston will be closed until Memorial Day weekend due to construction, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

The I-90 eastbound exit ramp to Huntington Avenue will remain open, according to MassDOT.

Tonight in #Boston, temporary right lane closure on I-90 EB at Exit 133. (Copley Square). The right lane of the exit/ramp will be closed from 10pm Sunday, April 24, until Memorial Day weekend. The I-90 eastbound exit ramp to Huntington Avenue/Pru will remain open for travel. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 25, 2022

The closure of Exit 133 is so crews can demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge deck on the ramp, MassDOT said.

There will be detour signs as well as “traffic control devices” to help drivers in the area.