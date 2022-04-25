Local

Copley Square exit off I-90 to be closed until Memorial Day weekend

The exit to Huntington Avenue will remain open.

By Gwen Egan

The Copley Square exit off I-90 eastbound in Boston will be closed until Memorial Day weekend due to construction, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

The I-90 eastbound exit ramp to Huntington Avenue will remain open, according to MassDOT.

The closure of Exit 133 is so crews can demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge deck on the ramp, MassDOT said.

There will be detour signs as well as “traffic control devices” to help drivers in the area.