Local Duxbury police ask for help finding missing 17-year-old girl Rebekah Webb was last seen on Sunday.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Rebekah Webb, a 17-year-old girl from Duxbury who is believed to be missing.

Webb was last seen around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Pettibush Lane on Sunday. She was traveling on foot at the time, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Outer Banks” written on the front and camo pants. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 781-934-5656.