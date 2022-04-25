Local Man shot, killed in Lawrence Authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in Lawrence.

Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Market Street around 1:49 a.m., according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Officers at the scene found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where authorities said he was overcome by his injuries.

“​​Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The shooting is being investigated by Lawrence police, state police detectives, and the Essex DA’s office.