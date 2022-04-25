Local Shuttle buses will replace trains on part of the Blue Line starting today. Here’s what to know. The buses will replace service between Airport and Bowdoin stops until May 8. John Blanding/Globe Staff/File 2017

For the next two weeks, Blue Line service between the Airport and Bowdoin stops will be replaced by free shuttle buses.

The change in service is for harbor tunnel repair work, according to the MBTA.

“We know these diversions can be an inconvenience, but these service suspensions allow us to expedite critical tunnel and infrastructure work,” the MBTA said in a statement April 11. “I want to thank our Blue Line riders for their patience while we accelerate these important projects.”

Shuttles will run all day, every day on a one-way loop, according to the MBTA. Shuttles will not stop at the Bowdoin station and will drop off, but not pick up, riders at the State station. Express shuttles will not stop at Maverick station.

MBTA said riders who usually take the Blue Line from State or Bowdoin stations can transfer to the shuttles at Government Center station.

For those at Airport station, MBTA said Silver Line 3 is an alternative for service to downtown Boston. Riders at Logan Airport can take Silver Line 1 to South Station for service to downtown Boston.

According to the MBTA, consolidating disruptions to service will bring the tunnel to a state of good repair earlier than planned and save up to $3 million. As part of the repairs crews will replace 1,800 feet of track, inspect drainage and tunnel systems, seal leaks, and perform preventative maintenance.

The MBTA will also be running a special ferry service between Lewis Mall, which is near Maverick station, and Long Wharf North, which is near the aquarium. Riders can show a CharlieCard or CharlieTicket to board.

When the April 25 through May 8 closure is finished, another Blue Line closure is on its way. From May 12 through May 29, free shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service between Wonderland and Orient Heights for repair work on the pedestrian bridge at Suffolk Downs Station.

Blue Line Reminder: Shuttle buses replace train service between Airport and Government Center from the start of service today, April 25, through May 8 for harbor tunnel repair work. More: https://t.co/5XDoVE5gYR pic.twitter.com/AOST8t14ef — MBTA (@MBTA) April 25, 2022