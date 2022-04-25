Local Fundraiser set up for family of 5-year-old critically injured by SUV in Worcester “This is a nightmare for every mother except my sister Asha has it double." A five year old was struck by an SUV in Worcester last week. GoFundMe

An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a 5-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries after she and her mom were struck by an SUV last week in Worcester.

The girl, identified as Candice Asare-Yeboah, was in critical condition following the crash last Monday near 91 Stafford St. Her mother, Asha Nyarki Asare, also had serious injuries.

The two were headed to get hair accessories, according to the fundraiser.

The mother has a significant injury to her right leg, the fundraiser said. The 5-year-old is reportedly still on life support.

The mother works as an LPN and is raising two children.

“Asha suffered broken bones in her right leg and Candice… nothing to describe, it was really horrible,” Simon Yeboah, Asha’s husband and Candice’s father, told 7News. “All that we ask for is prayers, it’s hard.”

“This is a nightmare for every mother except my sister Asha has it double, not only is she dealing with her own injuries but she also has the burden of not knowing what the future holds for her daughter on her shoulder,” Asha Nyarki Asare’s sister wrote on the fundraiser page. “These are hard times and no one should go through this and have financial worries alongside.”

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had taken in $1,830 with a stated goal of $5,000.