19-year-old Maynard man indicted on murder charge in South Shore Plaza fatal shooting

A 19-year-old Maynard man accused of fatally shooting a Dorchester man in January at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on murder and weapons charges Monday, and a woman accused of driving him from the crime scene was charged with being an accessory to murder, officials said.

Julius Hammond-Desir was arrested in Boston on a murder warrant a few weeks after the Jan. 22 shooting of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley at the popular shopping mall, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement. A plea of not guilty was entered on Hammond-Desir’s behalf at his Feb. 16 arraignment in Quincy District Court.

Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Attleboro, was indicted Monday on charges of being an accessory after the fact and carrying a firearm, Morrissey’s office said.

