At Park Street, Mayor Wu supports low-income fare program for the T Rally organizers estimate that a six-month pilot program could cost $10 million, while a longer pilot could cost $20 million. Dozens of people gathered outside Park Street station Monday to support an effort to create low-income fares on the MBTA.





Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined transit advocates in downtown Boston Monday to call on state lawmakers to pass legislation that would establish and fund a low-income fare program for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s system. According to advocates, data show that a reduced fare for the MBTA would allow low-income people to afford nearly a third more trips.

“We know that for Boston to be a city for everyone, everyone’s got to be able to get where they need to go,” Wu told the crowd of dozens gathered outside the Park Street T station on the edge of Boston Common.

A bill currently in front of the state House Ways and Means Committee establishing a low-income fare program would “equitably expand the proven affordability benefits of programs like the MBTA Youth Pass and free fare bus pilots, as well as fare free regional transit authorities,” advocates said in a press release. The legislation, authored by state Representative Adrian Madaro of East Boston, previously received a favorable vote by the Legislature’s joint Transportation Committee.

