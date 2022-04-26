Local Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E.coli contamination Some of the beef was distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, and Connecticut. Over 120,000 pounds of ground beef were recalled nationwide. Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Meat that might be in your refrigerator is being recalled.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, New Jersey, recalled 120,872 pounds of ground beef that could be contaminated with E. coli.

The beef products were manufactured February 1 through April 8, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products were shipped nationwide, and some of the ground beef was distributed in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine, according to FSIS.

Labels of the recalled beef can be seen here. All recalled items have establishment number “EST. 46841” on them. Some brand names include Thomas Farms sold in Massachusetts and Marketside Butcher sold in Maine.

FSIS also put out a complete list of recalled products.

People who have ingested contaminated meat would feel sick on average 3 to 4 days after eating it, according to FSIS. Most people infected with this strain of E.coli will develop diarrhea and vomiting.

People with health and safety concerns about the recall can contact the FSIS Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.