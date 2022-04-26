Local Police: Man took off his pants and underwear on Red Line train, committed ‘lewd act’ Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. MBTA Transit police

MBTA Transit police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say removed his pants and underwear on a Red Line train last week and committed a “lewd act.”

The alleged incident took place around 10:50 a.m. on April 21, when police said the man boarded a train at Ashmont station.

“Upon taking a seat the male subject removed his pants and underwear, laid down and began to commit a lewd act,” police said in a statement. “This was done in full view of other passengers present.”

Police shared a photo of the man’s bare legs stretched across the train’s seats, as well as images of the fully-clothed suspect in the station.

Anyone with information about the location or identity of the man is being asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or text the number to share an anonymous tip.