Is this yours? Engagement ring found along marathon route The ring has names engraved on the side.

In all the excitement, love, and triumph of Marathon Monday, it appears that someone may have lost an engagement ring.

Or at least one was located last week along the Boston Marathon route, according to a Facebook post.

The post, which has been shared more than 6,500 times on Facebook and reposted to Reddit, notes that the ring was found outside of an apartment in Brookline.

The ring reportedly has names engraved on the side. If this ring looks familiar, the finder simply asks that the person identify the names on it to prove that it is theirs.

