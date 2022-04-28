Local Boston man arrested in connection with alleged ‘lewd act’ on Red Line train The man allegedly boarded a train at Ashmont Station around 10:50 a.m. and after sitting down, took off his pants and underwear.





A Boston man was arrested at his home Tuesday in connection with “a lewd act” committed in front of other passengers on an MBTA Red Line train on Thursday, Transit Police said in a statement.

Walter Horsley, 43, was charged with one count of open and gross lewdness, according to court documents. The arrest follows an investigation by Transit Police detectives who also received tips from the public, police said.

He was arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court Wednesday and ordered committed to Suffolk County Jail after not posting $450 cash bail, according to court documents. He is represented by Patrick Kelly, court documents say.

