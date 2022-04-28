Local Family of Marine stabbed to death outside Sons of Boston to file civil suit against the bar Daniel Martinez was killed by a bouncer at Sons of Boston bar on March 19. Daniel Martinez's mother Apolonia listens during a press conference outside the Boston Municipal Court in Boston, MA on April 28, 2022. Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old former Marine was stabbed to death in Boston on March 19 allegedly by a bouncer, Alvaro O. Larrama, after a verbal altercation at the Sons of Boston bar. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The family of a Marine Corps. veteran who was stabbed to death outside a Boston bar last month plan to file a civil lawsuit against the bar by the end of this week, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

Daniel Martinez, 23, was allegedly stabbed to death by 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama, of East Boston, at the Sons of Boston bar on March 19. Martinez, who is an Illinois native, was visiting Boston for St. Patrick’s Day.

“We would like more answers, and that is why we are filing the lawsuit,” Thomas Flaws, the family’s attorney, told the Globe.

Prosecutors allege that video footage from the incident shows Larrama, who was a bouncer at the bar, argued with Martinez and his friend and did not let them into the bar. Martinez and his friend tried to walk away, but Larrama allegedly followed them and after an altercation stabbed Martinez to death.

Larrama has been charged with murder in connection with the incident, and is being held without bail.

Daniel Martinez’s mother, Apolonia Martinez, saw Larrama in person for the first time during a court hearing Thursday, the Globe reported.

“I needed to see the person who took my son’s life. I needed him to feel the sorrow and the heartbreak that I and the family feels. My heart is broken,” she said. “I couldn’t take my eyes off of him because he needed to see the person he destroyed. He killed my son and he killed a part of my heart.”

Martinez’s family said last month that they planned to file a civil suit against the bar.

They told the Globe Thursday that they plan to create the Daniel Martinez Foundation to help preserve his memory.

“He loved life and achieved so many great things,’’ Matthew Martinez, Daniel Martinez’s brother, said. “The foundation helps us see the bigger picture, and we want to help other people and spread awareness.”

Sons of Boston has had both its alcohol and entertainment licenses suspended by the city. The bar’s lawyer confirmed to the Globe Thursday that the bar is closed indefinitely.

Larrama is due back in court on June 15, the Globe reported.