Fatal two-alarm fire in Lowell under investigation The blaze on Barton Avenue also left eight people displaced.

One man is dead and eight people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire in Lowell this morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of 6 Barton Ave. in Lowell early this morning to find a heavy fire in the third floor of a residence, according to a statement issued by officials.

The cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation, according to Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Just after 3:10 a.m. April 28, Lowell firefighters arrived at the blaze, made entry and found an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, he has not been identified.

The origin of the fire is being investigated jointly by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, and state police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

