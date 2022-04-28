Local White Ibis spotted along the Charles, 1,000 miles away from normal habitat White Ibises are usually found in southeast areas like Florida.

A White Ibis was reportedly spotted Wednesday along the Charles River in Brighton.

Adam Gaffin at Universal Hub shared the photo, noting the bird was roughly 1,000 miles north of its typical habitat.

White Ibises are usually found in southeast areas like Florida. They may seek food in shallow water, marshes, etc., and tend to nest in swamps, marshes, thickets, and mangroves, according to the Audubon.

Southern bird comes up for a visit https://t.co/LaIjBQFqDn pic.twitter.com/SUqIplYtTT — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) April 28, 2022